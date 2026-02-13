Iran’s progress ‘miraculous, extraordinary’ despite sanctions

The enemies have always maintained a consistent strategy which was to exert pressure on Iran from the outside and to break the country from within, told a gathering of university students in Mashhad said on Friday.

“In other words, they have consistently pursued a ‘policy of pressure from the outside and breaking from within’, making use of all hardware and software tools at their disposal. However, our progress has been extraordinary,” he added.

He noted that the global arrogance seeks to dominate Iran because it is the second country in the world in terms of oil and gas reserves, with vast mineral reserves.

The region possesses great investment opportunities and has abundant economic advantages, he explained, according to Press TV.

The Iranian nuclear chief reiterated that Tehran has consistently declared that it has no intention to develop nuclear bombs and has held negotiations with different sides over the past 25 years, which resulted in the conclusion of the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“But they couldn't even tolerate the JCPOA ," he said, referring to the US President Donald Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and the subsequent imposition of sanctions.

"Sanctions are their main means to stop the country and force it into submission,” he emphasized.

The JCPOA was a multilateral international agreement signed between Iran and five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany in 2015. Under the deal, which came into force in January 2016, Iran had accepted, in good faith, certain limitations on its nuclear program in exchange for a degree of sanctions relief.

However, US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the UNSC-endorsed agreement, imposing severe economic sanctions against Tehran while Iran was adhering to its commitments under the deal and even continued to do so for a year after the US withdrawal.

