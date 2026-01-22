IAEA has conducted inspection on undamaged sites only: Eslami

Speaking at a ceremony unveiling the latest achievements of Iran’s National Laser Science and Technology Center at the Tehran International Exhibition Center on Thursday, Eslami emphasized that IAEA inspectors have only inspected from Iran’s undamaged nuclear sites.

In response to the remarks of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, he stated, “We penned letter to the UN Nuclear Watchdog chief to specify his stance regarding the US attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities, so that the instructions on the attacked Iranian nuclear sites should be specified. When a military attack occurs, environmental hazards will happen that should be defined precisely”

Inspection has only conducted from Iran’s undamaged nuclear sites, Eslami stressed, adding that IAEA inspectors are not currently present in Iran.

Laser, photonics, and quantum are future discussions that will have a key impact on people's lives, AEOI chief noted, emphasizing that two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were inked which is a clear sign of the organization's determination to address problems facing industries.

Turning to AEOI cooperation with the Russian Federation, Eslami said that his organization has established very close cooperation and interaction with Russia.

Turning to the construction operations of 2nd and 3rd units of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, Eslami stated that the units at the power plants are moving forwards satisfactorily with the Russian side.

Iran will ink MoU within the next two months regarding to the construction of small-scale nuclear power plants, AEOI chief added.

Former Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi and Head of National Center for Laser Science and Technology of Iran Seifollah Asadollahi also attended the ceremony.

