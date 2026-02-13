Israel to impose Ramadan restrictions at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Sheikh Sabri, who also heads the Supreme Islamic Council in Al-Quds, said the restrictions will affect worshippers from the occupied West Bank and East Al-Quds, as Ramadan begins midweek.

“We regret the harsh measures the occupying authorities will impose on Muslims coming to Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Sabri said.

He added that Israeli authorities have already barred dozens of young men from entering the mosque compound and have announced they will not ease existing restrictions for worshippers traveling from the occupied West Bank during Ramadan.

“This means there will be tighter restrictions,” Sabri said. “The number of worshippers at Al-Aqsa will be lower than in previous years. This contradicts freedom of worship and disrupts Muslims’ observance of the fasting month.”

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank typically travel to occupied East Al-Quds during Ramadan to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

However, since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli authorities have intensified restrictions at military checkpoints, curbing West Bank residents’ access to Al-Quds.

Over the past two years, only limited numbers of Palestinians have received Israeli army-issued permits, which Palestinians say are difficult to obtain, and authorities have not announced any special arrangements for Ramadan this year.

In recent days, Israeli authorities also issued temporary orders against hundreds of Palestinian residents of East Al-Quds—most of them young men—banning them from entering Al-Aqsa during Ramadan, with some bans extending up to six months.

Separately, Sabri pointed to the January appointment of Maj. Gen. Avshalom Peled as police commander in occupied East Al-Quds, describing it as a signal of escalating measures around the mosque compound.

MNA