3 casualties reported in new shooting in US university

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Two people are dead and another wounded after a shooting at a South Carolina State University residential complex, the university said Thursday.

University officials haven't confirmed the victims' identities or the condition of the person wounded, the school said in a news release.

There was no word about the whereabouts of any suspect or suspects.  

The school put the campus on lockdown at about 9:15 p.m. when a report of the shooting came in. It remained on lockdown hours later.

Investigators were on site and law enforcement was patrolling the campus and areas nearby.

The university canceled Friday classes and was making counselors available to students.

