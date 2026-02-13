Azeri FM congratulates Iran on revolution victory anniversary

Bayramov was one of too many politicians in the world who congratulated Iran on the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Dozens of foreign ministers and heads of states have sent congratulations to Iran on the anniversary of the national Iranian day over the past few days.

Iran celebrated the day on Wednesday with holding nationwide rallies. Some local journalists estimated the turnout rate for the marches across the country at 26 million people out of the 90 million population.

MNA