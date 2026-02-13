Pakistan welcomes Iran-US talks in Oman

Speaking at a weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Andrabi said Pakistan supports the indirect Tehran-Washington talks hosted by the Sultanate of Oman.

“Iran and Pakistan are in close contact regarding regional issues, and we seriously support all initiatives on the path of peace and diplomacy,” he said.

He added that Islamabad favors diplomacy and dialogue to resolve all issues, noting that Pakistan considers Tehran’s positions important and welcomes the remarks of the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Andrabi emphasized that the diplomacy-centered approach of Iranian officials “can certainly help pave the way for the current process,” and said Islamabad encourages all sides to continue peace efforts and dialogue.

He also noted that the talks were initially scheduled to be held in Istanbul but were later moved to Muscat, an initiative Pakistan also welcomed.

A new round of Iran-US nuclear talks began in Muscat on February 6 mediated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

MNA/IRN