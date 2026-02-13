US health secretary admits to using cocaine

Robert F Kennedy made the confession to podcaster Theo Von during an episode of his show, This Past Weekend, according to Sky News.

It came as the pair discussed their shared history of drug abuse, and attending support meetings together before they got cancelled during COVID. They later formed a "pirate" group that continued meeting during the pandemic.

Mr Kennedy reflected on his decades in recovery from alcohol and substance abuse.

He said: "I'm not scared of a germ... I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats."



"I know this disease will kill me," he continued, referring to addiction.

"Like, if I don't, if I don't treat it, which means for me going to meetings every day. It's just bad for my life."

Protect Our Care, a non-profit fighting for affordable healthcare in the US, called for Mr Kennedy to step down after the interview.

In a statement, it said he was "the most dangerous, in over his head, ill-suited person ever to lead such an important federal agency that has life-and-death power".

MNA