Next round of Russia-Ukraine talks scheduled for next week

“It's been agreed that it will indeed take place next week. We'll let you know the location and exact dates. But it will indeed be next week,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a press briefing.

Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of US-mediated peace talks in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, in January and earlier this month. As a result, they agreed to the first exchange of war prisoners in five months, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Peskov also commented on a Bloomberg News report saying that Russia is proposing economic cooperation to the US and that companies from both countries are interested in this.

He stated, however, that it is unlikely anything concrete can be discussed towards expanding Russian-American economic cooperation until a resolution is reached over Ukraine.

Citing a high-level Russian memo, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that Moscow set out proposals to Washington for a wide-ranging economic partnership and that several points were detailed where Russian and US economic interests could converge, including joint investments in natural gas and critical raw materials.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president Zelenskyy has said that next round of trilateral talks is scheduled for 17 or 18 February in US, Russia has not yet agreed, Bloomberg has reported.

