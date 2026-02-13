E3 played role during 12-day war, riots against Iran: cleric

Speaking among worshippers during this week's Friday prayers sermon in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini (RA) Mosalla, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari emphasized that foreign-backed rioters, led by the United States and Israel, hijacked peaceful protests in Iran and turned it into riot.

He then pointed to the 12-day Israeli war waged against Iran on June 13, stressing that the Zionist enemy backed by the United States left no stone unturned to launch a psychological warfare against the noble nation of Islamic Iran.

The Friday prayers leader went on to say that European countries, especially UK, France and Germany also helped the Zionist enemy during the 12-day war to weaken the Islamic Establishment but their conspiracies were foiled by the Iranian nation under the wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Haj Ali Akbari pointed to the advent of Holy Month of Ramadan, calling on Iranian people for self-purification and abstinence from the vices.

“The Holy Month of Ramadan is an opportunity for people’s souls to be purified of material factors that surround us. It provides an opportunity for our souls to become illuminated,” he emphasized.

The Holy Month of Ramadan is an opportunity to unleash the soul from the material world, he added.

MA/6747687