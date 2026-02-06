China stresses talks pathway to resolve US-Iran tensions

China has affirmed its support for Iran defending its interests and opposes “unilateral bullying”, a statement by China’s foreign ministry read, Al Jazeera reported.

It added that China “supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, national dignity, and legitimate rights and interests”.

According to Anadolu Agency, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said China “hopes all parties will resolve differences through dialogue and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable."

The US and Iran are holding talks in Oman today on Tehran's nuclear program. The Iranian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US delegation, by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

MNA