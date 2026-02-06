Turkey arrests 2 over alleged Israeli spy activities

The suspects were taken into custody in a counter-espionage operation called MONITUM, led by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization in coordination with the prosecutor's office and the Istanbul Police Department's counterterrorism branch.

Investigators said the two suspects collected intelligence mainly through social and commercial contacts with Palestinians opposed to Israeli policies, relaying information on individuals, locations and networks to Israeli spying agency, Turkey's state-run TRT reported.

Citing security sources, TRT said one of the suspects held meetings with multiple Mossad operatives in several European countries and was also accused of attempting to obtain permission to enter Gaza, where he allegedly conducted reconnaissance of warehouse facilities and transmitted photographs to Mossad.

The two suspects remain in custody as legal procedures continue, said the report.

MNA