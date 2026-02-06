People presence on scene secret to Islamic Revolution victory

Speaking at the sermons of this week's Friday prayers in Tehran held at Imam Khomeini (RA) Mosalla, Ayatollah Khatami pointed to Bahman 22, marking the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, emphasizing that Bahman 22 (Feb. 10) is a reminder of the fall of the corrupted Pahlavi monarchy.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has attained salient achievements and progress since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khatami referred to the 47th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, stressing that the country has conducted considerable tasks during these years, and the country’s success in scientific and technological arenas is solidly evident.

Today, Iran is influential in the whole world, he said, adding that the US failure in isolating Iran on the international stage indicates the grandeur and greatness of the Islamic Establishment in the world.

The enemies of the country have left no stone unturned in tarnishing the real image of the country on the international stages but the noble nation of Islamic Iran thwarted all conspiracies waged by enemies against the country, he concluded.

MNA