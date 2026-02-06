Russian general hospitalized after attempted assassination

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, identified the targeted official as Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, the first deputy head of the Defense Ministry’s GRU military intelligence agency. Investigators said Alekseyev was taken to a Moscow hospital but did not disclose his condition, The Moscow Times reported.

Authorities launched a manhunt for the suspected shooter, who was said to have fled the area after shooting the general at his home. Investigators said they opened a criminal probe into the incident, adding that they were reviewing security camera footage and questioning eyewitnesses.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has not commented on the apparent assassination attempt.

Alekseyev serves under Igor Kostyukov, who heads the GRU. Kostyukov led Russia’s delegation at trilateral talks with Ukrainian and American officials in Abu Dhabi this week, the report added.

