Pezeshkian appoints Shamkhani as secretary of Defense Council

President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a decree on Thursday evening to appoint Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani as the Secretary of the Defense Council.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) recently approved the establishment of the Defense Council. The council was formally founded on 3 August 2025 following confirmation by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the President. It was formed after Israel and the U.S. launched an unprecedented war against Iran that targeted the country’s nuclear, military and civilian infrastructure, lasting from June 13 to June 24.

The primary mandate of the Defense Council is the centralized examination and development of defense strategies and plans, alongside enhancing the combat capabilities of Iran's Armed Forces. Its foundational purpose, as stated in the SNSC announcement, is to command any potential war and defend the nation's sovereignty against attack, operating under the umbrella of the SNSC, according to a recent report by Tehran Times.

President Pezeshkian will serve as the head of the newly formed Defense Council.

MNA