Trump quickly gives up for fear of failure

In a statement, Ali Akbar Velayati, Secretary General of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, stressed unwavering commitment to divine grace and spiritual support, noting the need for guidance from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Addressing Leaderof the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Velayati reaffirmed that the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening remains fully committed to following the strategies and directives of the Wali al-Faqih, both during the era of Imam Khomeini and under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei.

He stated that Imam Khomeini had pursued a precise, powerful Islamic approach in confronting global arrogance while defending the Islamic Revolution and Iran, and that Ayatollah Khamenei has continued the same path with equal firmness and clarity. Velayati described the Leader as the practical founder of the Resistance Front against the Zionist regime and its supporters.

Velayati further argued that the international system is undergoing a major transformation due to inherent problems within Western arrogance, revealing the true nature of the West. He said that institutions established after World War II, including those presented as beneficial, have been disrupted, while Donald Trump acts without restraint.

According to Velayati, Trump is deeply driven by power, money, and materialism, and is willing to engage in any action, regardless of its nature, to advance these interests. However, he added that Trump is simultaneously cautious and fearful, and quickly surrenders if he believes his actions may result in defeat.

As an example, Velayati pointed to Trump’s retreat in the face of Ansarullah, noting that after initial escalation, Washington sought a ceasefire once it realized that forces supporting Palestine and Gaza were prepared for serious confrontation. He said US attempts to portray the ceasefire as requested by Ansarullah were later denied by its spokesperson, Mohammed Abdul-Salam.

Velayati concluded that under the Leader’s leadership, Iran remains on a steady and powerful course amid unprecedented global turmoil, likening the country to a historic ship navigating a stormy international ocean.

