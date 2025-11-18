Iran attaches great importance to its ties with Belarus: VP

According to Mehr News Agency, Aref made the remarks in a meeting with the Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin in Moscow on the sidelines of the 24th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government on Tuesday.

"Tehran-Minsk political relations are at a high level, and the level of cooperation in the economic, cultural, and scientific fields should be equally elevated," said Aref in the meeting.

"Increasing cooperation between the two countries in various areas has not only benefited the two nations, but given the two countries' active membership in regional unions, including Eurasia and Shanghai, this cooperation can be beneficial for the entire region," he added.

He called the Iranian President's recent visit to Minsk "a turning point in relations between the two countries," stressing joint investment, joint production, and the role of the private sector in developing cooperation.

The Belarusian Prime Minister, for his part, described Iran as a "friendly and close country", saying that the implementation of recently signed agreements and the free trade agreement with Eurasia will help expand relations. He also announced Belarus' interest in joint projects and holding a "Belarusian Cultural Day in Iran."

