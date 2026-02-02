  1. Politics
Iran, Jordan FM discuss ties, escalated tensions by phone

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi have held a telephone call to discuss bilateral relations and the escalated tensions in the region as a result of US militarism.

In the phone conversation on Monday, the Iranian minister explained the Islamic Republic of Iran's stances regarding the use of diplomacy to secure the rights and interests of the Iranian nation and to safeguard peace and stability in the region, as well as the latest status of efforts in that regard.

The Foreign Minister of Jordan, for his part, expressed concern about the negative consequences of any tension for the stability and security of the entire region, emphasizing that Jordan, along with other countries in the region, considers diplomacy to be the only choice to resolve issues and supports any diplomatic process to achieve that goal.

