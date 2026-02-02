Iran, Jordan FM discuss ties, escalated tensions by phone

In the phone conversation on Monday, the Iranian minister explained the Islamic Republic of Iran's stances regarding the use of diplomacy to secure the rights and interests of the Iranian nation and to safeguard peace and stability in the region, as well as the latest status of efforts in that regard.

The Foreign Minister of Jordan, for his part, expressed concern about the negative consequences of any tension for the stability and security of the entire region, emphasizing that Jordan, along with other countries in the region, considers diplomacy to be the only choice to resolve issues and supports any diplomatic process to achieve that goal.

