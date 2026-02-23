  1. World
Floods in eastern Congo leave over 2,500 households homeless

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – More than 2,500 households have been left homeless after two rivers burst their banks and flooded several villages in the central-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a civil society leader said late Sunday.

Heavy rains in Maniema province in recent days caused the Congo River and the Ulindi River to overflow, displacing hundreds of residents in the villages of Kasera, Tubila and Ulindi, said Jean-Claude Ngoy, head of civil society in Punia territory, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“At least 2,533 households were affected after their homes were submerged by the waters. We are appealing to the provincial and national authorities as well as to humanitarian actors for support,” Ngoy told reporters.

He said the floods also destroyed infrastructure, including schools, health facilities and drinking water sources.

An assessment team made up of local authorities, civil society representatives and community leaders found that affected residents could face hunger because their food plantations and fish ponds were submerged, Ngoy said.

