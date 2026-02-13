Iran FM strongly condemns Israeli crimes in West Bank

He strongly condemned the recent decision of the Zionist regime’s political and security cabinet in seizing more lands from the Palestinian people in the West Bank with the aim of expansion of illegal settlements and stabilization of occupation as well as security control over this area of the occupied Palestinian territory in tandem with continued genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

Referring to the continued killing and massacring Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank as well as gross violations of human and humanitarian rights, including the continued illegal imprisonment of Palestinians in detention centers and severe torture of Palestinians in custody, the spokesman considered these criminal behaviors of the Zionist regime in line with the policy of genocide against Palestinians and destruction of Palestinian land.

Baghaei highlighted the shared responsibility of all governments to prevent the continued genocide of Palestinian people and increasing usurpation of their lands by the Israeli regime.

He termed the Zionist regime's "impunity" and continued all-out support of the United States and some European countries, especially Germany and Britain, for Israeli regime as the main cause of the ongoing genocide of the Zionist regime against the innocent Palestinian people.

Strongly criticizing the inaction of the United Nations and other relevant international institutions towards the Zionist regime's colonial and expansionist policies, Baghaei emphasized the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially the right to self-determination and freedom from occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.

MA/6747499