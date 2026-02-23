17th Azerbaijan–Iran Commission meeting concludes with MoU

Local Azeri media APA reported that the meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh. Authorized representatives of relevant institutions from both countries participated in the session.

It was emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are based on shared historical, cultural and religious values, as well as principles of friendship and good neighborliness. The dynamic development of bilateral ties was noted to rest on the political will of the two countries’ leaders and to encompass all areas of cooperation.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects of cooperation in trade and economy, transport, energy, water resources, humanitarian and other fields were discussed in detail.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev stated that construction of the Aghband–Kalaleh road bridge has been completed, and the bridge is expected to become operational once border and customs infrastructure works are finalized. The project will connect the East Zangazur economic region with Nakhchivan via the shortest and most efficient route, and will also form an important part of a transport corridor linking the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea.

The development of the East–West and North–South transport corridors, expansion of the region’s logistics capabilities and transit potential, as well as the construction of the Rasht–Astara railway line — considered a key component of the North–South corridor — were also extensively discussed. It was noted that commissioning this railway line will significantly increase freight volumes in the North–South direction and reduce delivery times.

The parties also reviewed the implementation status of joint projects aimed at expanding logistics and transit potential and ensuring energy sustainability.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the co-chairs signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the results of the Commission’s session.

