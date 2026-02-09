Iran denounces continued Israeli aggression on Lebanon

He denounced the Zionist regime's continued military and terrorist attacks against Lebanon, including the recent crime of destroying and demolishing the Arab country's environment through spraying dangerous toxic substances on the agricultural lands.

Referring to the Israeli regime's thousands of ceasefire violations since November 2025, which have resulted in killing and injuring hundreds of Lebanese citizens and incurring severe damage to Lebanon's public infrastructures, the spokesman noted, “Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime's use of weapons, toxic and chemical substances against agricultural lands in Lebanon is an unprecedented war crime that, in addition to destroying the environment and harming health of Lebanese citizens, targets the livelihoods and daily lives of the people which requires immediate action by the United Nations and its competent specialized bodies to hold the occupying regime of Israel accountable."

Denouncing the approach of the ceasefire guarantors towards the heinous crimes committed by the Zionist regime, Baghaei stated that both the United States, as the main supporter of the Zionist regime, and France, due to their inaction and continued appeasement towards the gross violations of the ceasefire, are considered accomplice in crimes of occupying regime of Israel and must be held accountable for the outcomes and consequences of the heinous crimes committed.

