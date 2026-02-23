  1. World
Gaza death toll reaches 72,073 since Oct. 7: Health ministry

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that Israeli forces killed 72,073 Palestinian people in the enclave since the outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel on October 07, 2023.

The Palestinian medical authority put the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave at 171,749.

The ministry pointed out that body of one martyr was also transferred to the hospital in the past few hours. Eight people were also injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 615 people have been killed and 1,651 others have been injured. During this period, the bodies of 726 martyrs have also been recovered from the rubble.

