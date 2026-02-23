Gaza death toll reaches 72,073 since Oct. 7: Health ministry

The Palestinian medical authority put the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave at 171,749.

The ministry pointed out that body of one martyr was also transferred to the hospital in the past few hours. Eight people were also injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 615 people have been killed and 1,651 others have been injured. During this period, the bodies of 726 martyrs have also been recovered from the rubble.

