Persepolis extend Osmar Vieira deal

The club’s media department announced that the clause to extend the head coach’s contract has been activated, Tehran Times reported.

Club officials believe that with calmness, stability, and support for the technical plans, the process of strengthening the team will move forward with both short-term and long-term perspectives.

Persepolis have won just two matches in the second half of the 2025/26 Persian Gulf Pro League season.

The Reds have suffered five defeats, and the coaching staff are currently under increasing pressure.

MNA