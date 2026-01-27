Iran summons Italy's ambassador over FM's remarks

Italy’s Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, had expressed that Italy intends to encourage other European Union members to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

In response, Ms Paola Amadei, Italy’s ambassador to Tehran, was summoned on Tuesday, 27 January, by Alireza Yousefi, Assistant to the Minister and Director-General for Western Europe.

During the meeting, Iran’s Foreign Ministry conveyed its objection to the statements, emphasising the IRGC’s status as a branch of the official armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and cautioning against the potential consequences of such labelling. The Ministry called for a reconsideration of Italy’s approach toward Iran.

The Italian ambassador stated that she would report the discussion to her government.

MNA