Iran summons Italy's ambassador over FM's remarks

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Italy's ambassador following comments made by Italy’s Foreign Minister about the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Italy’s Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, had expressed that Italy intends to encourage other European Union members to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization. 

In response, Ms Paola Amadei, Italy’s ambassador to Tehran, was summoned on Tuesday, 27 January, by Alireza Yousefi, Assistant to the Minister and Director-General for Western Europe. 

During the meeting, Iran’s Foreign Ministry conveyed its objection to the statements, emphasising the IRGC’s status as a branch of the official armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and cautioning against the potential consequences of such labelling. The Ministry called for a reconsideration of Italy’s approach toward Iran. 

The Italian ambassador stated that she would report the discussion to her government. 

