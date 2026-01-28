Persian Gulf integral part of Iranians' national identity

Regarding his visit to Bandar Abbas, he stated in a post on X, “I visited Bandar Abbas to participate in the 6th International Oceanography Conference of the Persian Gulf, and attended among the kind and warm-hearted people of Bandar Abbas.”

Baghaei added this prestigious conference was an opportunity to discuss and reflect on the geopolitical, geo-economic, environmental, climate, security, and cultural-identity dimensions of the Persian Gulf as a "sustainable civilizational reality and an inseparable part of the national identity of Iranians.”

