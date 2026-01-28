  1. Politics
Persian Gulf integral part of Iranians' national identity

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has said that Persian Gulf is considered “a lasting civilizational reality and an inseparable part of the national identity of Iranians.”

Regarding his visit to Bandar Abbas, he stated in a post on X, “I visited Bandar Abbas to participate in the 6th International Oceanography Conference of the Persian Gulf, and attended among the kind and warm-hearted people of Bandar Abbas.”

Baghaei added this prestigious conference was an opportunity to discuss and reflect on the geopolitical, geo-economic, environmental, climate, security, and cultural-identity dimensions of the Persian Gulf as a "sustainable civilizational reality and an inseparable part of the national identity of Iranians.”

