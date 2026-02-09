  1. World
Gaza death toll rises to 72,032 since Oct. 07: health min.

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has said that Israeli army has killed 72,032 Palestinian people in the enclave since the outbreak of war between Iran and Hamas on October 07, 2023.

The Palestinian medical institution put the total number of people injured in the Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in the enclave at 171,661.

The ministry announced that bodies of five martyrs have also been transferred to the hospital in the past few hours. Ten people have also been injured during this period.

Thousands of others are still missing and buried under rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025, 581 Palestinian people have been martyred and 1,553 others have been injured. Also, during this period, the bodies of 717 martyrs have been recovered from the rubble, the report added.

