Iran’s deputy FM meets with Azeri special envoy in Baku

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on following up on the previously signed agreements between Iran and Azerbaijan in the course of visit of Iranian foreign minister with the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other senior officials of the country.

In addition, Jalalzadeh and Hajiyev discuss bilateral ties, latest regional issues and also issues of the mutual interest.

Iran's deputy foreign minister pointed to the history of illegal interventions and aggression by the United States in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and Venezuela, and stated that experience has shown that such actions, contrary to international law, have led to insecurity and instability, spread of terrorism, and security threats to other countries.

Pointing to the principled policy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the need to maintain peace and stability in the region, Hajiyev maintained that his country is opposed to any foreign interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Expressing his satisfaction with the growing trend of relations between the two countries, the Azeri side emphasized the significance of accelerating the implementation of the joint projects in various sectors.

