Iran’s economy grows 2.7% without oil in November: IPRC

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s economic growth without oil hit 2.7 percent in the Iranian month of Aban (November), showing a considerable increase compared to the same period last year, the Iranian Parliament Research Center (IPRC) reported.

According to the report, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the Iranian month of Aban (from October 21 to November 22) registered a 2.3 percent growth, compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Based on the latest data of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 22, 2025) indicated a -0.6 percent and -0.8 percent growth with and without oil, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

