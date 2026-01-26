Iran's Army Ground Force fully ready to defend country: cmdr.

Speaking on the occasion of the auspicious birth anniversary of Hazrat Abolfazl al-Abbas (AS), marking the War Veteran Day, in Tehran on Monday, he said that the Army Ground Force is ready to confront conspiracies waged by enemies against the country with full strength.

He emphasized that the Army Ground Force is prepared to defend Islam and Iranian soil at any point with all its might.

Hailing the sacrifices of combatants of Islam during the eight years the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), he noted that war veterans are a model of sacrifice, selflessness, with martyrdom-seeking spirit.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Jahanshahi pointed to the defense and military preparedness of the country’s Army Ground Force, ensuring the noble nation of Iran that his forces are ready to defend the Iranian soil at any point.

“War veterans are a role model for all of us, especially future generations and they 9war veterans0 demonstrated their full strength against enemies during the eight years of the Sacred Defense and defended their homeland."

