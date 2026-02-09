Iran Army Ground Force fully committed to protect borders

Speaking during a visit to the border areas in southeast Sistan and Baluchestan province on Monday, he said that the country’s Army Ground Force is equipped with the world’s most modern technological warfare and also committed staff and personnel tasked with protecting the borders of the country from external threats with its utmost power.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Jahanshahi pointed to the vigilance of the country’s armed forces and unity among them, noting that these factors have caused the high authority of the Islamic Republic on the regional and international stages.

Borders of the country have always been threatened by enemies of the country, he said, adding that the presence of the powerful ground forces, border guards, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces in the region has prevented the country from witnessing any insecurity or potential threats.

Today, the enemies of the country, with their psychological operations, have intended to sow seeds of discord and division among the noble people of the country, but it [enemy] is unaware that the vigilance of the people and the military power of the Islamic Republic of Iran have frustrated their sinister goals, he concluded.

