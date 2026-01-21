IAEA chief hopes for resolving differences with Iran

The standoff with Iran over enriched uranium and inspecting nuclear facilities bombed by the United States and Israel cannot go on forever, the UN nuclear watchdog chief said on Tuesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has inspected all 13 declared nuclear facilities in Iran that were not bombed, but has been unable to inspect any of the three key sites that were bombed in June - Natanz, Fordow or Isfahan - Grossi told Reuters in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The IAEA chief said that he is scheduled to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the "next few days or weeks”.

The standoff in negotiations with Iran over transparency about its highly enriched uranium stockpile and inspections of bombed nuclear facilities cannot go on forever, he emphasized.

Referring to the inspection of 13 non-bombed Iranian nuclear facilities, Grossi emphasized that the Agency has so far been unable to inspect any of the three key bombed sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear facilities.

In a situation where dozens of reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency indicate Iran's cooperation with this Agency, he said that Iran, as a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), must fulfill its obligations.

This is while that Iran has always voluntarily implemented commitments beyond the NPT, Grossi brazenly said that parties to the NPT do not have discretionary or options to choose some commitments and ignore others.

