Egyptian FM, IAEA chief discuss Iran nuclear issue in Davos

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to discuss Iran's peaceful nuclear activities in Switzerland's Davos.

Rafael Grossi, IAEA director general, and Badr Abdelatty, Egyptian Foreign Minister, met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland) and discussed Iran's nuclear program.

Grossi wrote on Wednesday in a message on X he had met with Egyptian Foreign Minister at the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos and they discussed regional developments and the activities of IAEA, including in Iran.

He added that he thanked Egypt for its participation and the constructive role it continues to play in supporting the talks related to Iran’s nuclear program.

The IAEA hief also met with the Dutch Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the Davos summit the day before that and they discussed Iran’s nuclear program.

