Araghchi, Taliban FM Muttaqi discuss ties, intl. issues

In addition to reviewing the trend of bilateral relations between Iran and Afghanistan in various fields, including trade and economic areas, the two top diplomats explored avenues for expanding trade-economic ties as well as facilitating trade exchanges between the two neighbors.

Iran’s foreign minister described the recent developments in Iran and the region, emphasizing the resolve of the noble nation of Islamic Iran to safeguard independence, security and national sovereignty against terrorism and foreign intervention.

Afghan acting foreign minister, for his part, condemned any foreign intervention in the internal affairs of the regional countries, expressing his confidence that the Iranian government and people will safeguard the security and national sovereignty of the country with their unity and amity.

Afghanistan attaches great importance to expanding its relations with Iran in all areas, Amir Khan Muttaqi noted.

MA/6725344