At least 6 killed in Pakistan as fire rips through Karachi

The fire broke out on Saturday at the Gul Plaza shopping mall, a densely packed commercial complex, and continued to burn for hours. By early Sunday, authorities said crews had managed to control about 30 percent of the fire.

South Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza told the Dawn newspaper that the death toll had risen from an initial three to five. The Edhi Foundation, a medical complex, later confirmed a sixth death in a statement, according to Al Jazeera.

Rescue officials said the mall contains roughly 1,200 shops, raising fears that people could still be trapped inside. The Edhi Foundation said part of the building collapsed due to the intensity of the fire, complicating rescue efforts.

Garden subdivision police officer Mohsin Raza said initial findings suggested the fire started due to a short circuit in one of the shops before rapidly spreading throughout the complex.

He said the exact cause must be determined through a detailed investigation and warned that the structure needs to be secured to prevent further damage.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences over the loss of life.

MNA