Regional countries must unite against US interventions

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, held a telephone conversation, discussing regional and international developments

During the call, the two ministers also reviewed bilateral relations and emphasized the mutual determination of both countries to strengthen interactions in all fields.

The Iranian Foreign Minister lauded Pakistan's principled positions—including during last Thursday's United Nations Security Council session—in rejecting foreign interference in Iran's internal affairs and condemning the terrorist acts that led to the martyrdom and injury of a number of Iranian security forces and ordinary citizens between January 8-10.

Araghchi also stressed the necessity for regional countries to focus on preserving peace and stability in the region against American interventionist moves.

The top Pakistani diplomat, for his part, strongly condemned terrorism and any form of foreign interference in Iran's internal affairs, expressing confidence that the Iranian government and people, with national unity and solidarity, will safeguard the country's security and national sovereignty.

Expressing concern over the consequences of any escalation of tensions, he emphasized the importance of using diplomatic channels and regional cooperation to maintain stability and security in the region.

