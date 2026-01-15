  1. Politics
Iran envoy to Egypt:

Arab mediators trying to prevent Tehran-Washington tensions

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – The head of interests section of Iran in Egypt, Mojtaba Ferdowsi, says that the efforts exerted by the Arab mediators between Iran and the United States would continue to prevent any escalation of tension.

Ferdowsi told Qatar-based Al Jazeera news network that Iran has the ability to defend itself and its capabilities against any [possible] aggression.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Iran’s armed forces responded by striking strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military facility in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist assault.

