SCO rejects any attempts to interfere in Iran's affairs

According to Iran's National TV and Radio (IRIB), the SCO secretary general wrote a message to Iranian foreign minister during which they expressed sorrow and grief over loss of life and injuries of Iranian citizens on the territories of the Islamic Republic of Iran between 8-10 January, 2026.

They expressed sympathy with the Iranian government and people and extended condolences to the families of victims.

The SCO members further stressed respect to sovereignty, independence and preserving of the territorial integrity of SCO member states. They also stressed their opposition to any attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the member states as well as undermining the country's national unity and solidarity.

The SCO SG also wished speedy recovery for the injured.

MNA/ISN1404102413938