Iranian nation to foil enemies’ plots with unity, amity

Speaking in 145th session of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, Pezeshkian expressed his thanks to the massive turnout of people in “National Solidarity Rally” held on Monday across the country in defending the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Iran.

He condemned the recent terrorist and violent acts of elements affiliated to the United States and Zionist regime and called on the government officials to take effective steps in settling the economic problems of people in the country in line with gaining their satisfaction.

In the current situation, enemies of the country have made all their utmost efforts, within the framework of the hybrid war, to exert pressure on people of the country, he said, adding, “It is necessary that all responsible officials and organizations roll up their sleeves vehemently in order to resolve the economic problems of the country to gain satisfaction of people.”

In this session, Iran’s Minister of Defense Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh presented a comprehensive report on the latest movements of enemy in the cognitive and hybrid war as well as expansion of its dimensions, especially after 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran.

MA/6721631