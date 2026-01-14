Iran fully prepared to counter US threats: Araghchi

He made the remarks in an interview with Lebanese Al-Manar TV Network, emphasizing that Iran is fully prepared to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity against the threats leveled by the United States.

Turning to the current situation in Iran, Iran’s top diplomat stated the country’s armed forces have been fully strengthened, especially after the 12-day Israeli war in a way that Iran’s military strength has been improved to a great extent.

Referring to the recent foreign-backed riots in Iran, Araghchi stated that protests have occurred in the country in a peaceful environment and this issue is natural phenomenon in any government which has been founded based on democracy.

Israeli officials in their remarks have acknowledged that elements linked to Mossad are present in Tehran and other cities, playing a leading role in these protests.

Turning to Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, he stated that some nuclear facilities and centrifuge equipment were damaged during 12-day war but they [United States] should know that the domestic technical knowhow and technology cannot be destroyed as Iranian scientists have acquired this technology on their own.

He went on to say that Iran’s defense and military situation has been ameliorated better than the past, adding that the country has identified its weaknesses and is fully prepared to defend the country from the external threats.

