US can't do in Iran what it did in Venezuela

The US won't be able to do in Iran what it did in Venezuela, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev told TASS on Monday.

The Russian senator doesn't believe that Washington will resort to large-scale military actions against Iran, despite the fact that this country is one of the main items "on the agenda" of US President Donald Trump.

"The [US] stake on internal protests, which, apparently, were actively supported from the outside, proved to be futile," Kosachev noted. "The authorities in Tehran maintain control over the developments, and its response to the protests had resulted in various powerful pro-government demonstrations in numerous parts of Iran."

"External [military] intervention in the current conditions would only strengthen the unity of the nation. A special operation a la the Venezuelan one definitely wouldn't work here, and a massive invasion would be an even bigger failure for the United States than Afghanistan," the senator believes.

The Russian senator believes that Iran also has the capability to counter external threats.

"We do see that Tehran managed not only to block social networks where protests could be coordinated internally and externally, but also to disable 80% of Starlink terminals," Kosachev noted.

Kosachev also stressed that Washington could ratchet up pressure on Iran, saying that "Trump wants to speak from a position of strength, talking about the use of demonstrative airstrikes or other forms of demonstration of military force."

"But the Iranians hold the keys to stabilizing the situation in their country: much depends on how the promised reforms go forward, the dialogue between the government and society and the regions develops, and the economy strengthens," the Russian senator added.

MNA