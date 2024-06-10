Iran wins Central Asian Junior Badminton Championships

Iranian Badminton players achieved an impressive medal haul, including seven gold medals, three silvers, and one bronze in the sporting event.

Amirhossein Behjati Ardakani and Amirali Hatami secured a mixed U15 gold medal after defeating the Uzbekistan team. Meanwhile, Amirali Ahmadloo defeated Uzbekistan’s Islombek Qochqarov in the men’s U17 final, and the bronze medal went to his compatriot Amirali Mohammadpour Shadmehri.

Also, Amirhossein Behjati Ardakani and Amir Ali Hatami took a gold and a silver medal respectively in the men’s U15.

Ahmadloo and Shadmehri also clinched a gold medal in the men’s U17, triumphing over the Kazakhstan team in the final.

In the women’s U15 category, Bahar Gharibi and Mobina Salari Kor secured a gold medal by overcoming a team from Kazakhstan.

Zahra Robati emerged as the victor in the women’s U17 final against her compatriot Aysan Zarei.

Robati and Zarei also claimed a gold medal in the women’s mixed U17 team.

