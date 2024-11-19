Iran’s Hayati takes bronze at 2024 Bahrain Int'l Series

Hayati lost to eventual champion Indian badminton player Kavin Thangam Kavin 2-0 (21-15, 21-19) in the semifinals.

Hayati had defeated Bahrain’s Aakash Sakthivel, Indian Manraj Singh, and Aashinsa Herath of Sri Lanka.

Thangam also defeated Jewel Angelo Albo of the Philippines in the gold medal match.

The competition was held at the India Club Bahrain in Manama from November 12 to 17.

Bahrain International Series is an open international badminton tournament in Bahrain presented by the Bahrain Badminton and Squash Federation, and sanctioned by Badminton World Federation and Badminton Asia.

This tournament has been a BWF International Series level and a part of the Bahrain International Badminton Festival.

