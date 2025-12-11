Trump says US will keep oil from Venezuela tanker

The United States has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, where President Donald Trump has been threatening military action for the last several months.

Members of the Trump administration confirmed reports that the US coastguard led an operation to commandeer the vessel on Wednesday afternoon.

But few details have been released about the circumstances of the seizure.

“We’ve just seized a tanker off the coast of Venezuela – large tanker, very large, largest one ever seized, actually,” Trump said during an event at the White House. “And other things are happening. So you’ll be seeing that later, and you’ll be talking about that later with some other people.”

When faced with questions about the tanker at a roundtable with business leaders, Trump encouraged reporters to “follow the tanker” to find out more.

He also declined to identify the vessel’s owner. But, he added, “I assume we’re going to keep the oil,” Al Jazeera reported.

MNA