Earthquake of 6.6 magnitude strikes off Indonesia’s Sumatra

The Indonesian Tsunami Early Warning System said there was no potential for a tsunami.

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck an island off the coast of Sumatra, Indonesia, on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

There were no immediate reports of damage or tsunami warnings, according to CNA.AL.

The strong quake struck Simeulue Island at 11:56am local time at a depth of 25 kilometres, the USGS said.

The Indian Ocean tsunami warning centre said after the quake that “there is no threat” of a potential tsunami generated from the quake.

There is no travel advice for Australians in the area at the time of writing. The large eastern island of Indonesia is a popular destination for Aussies, offering natural attractions, world-class surfing, and authentic cultural experiences.

MNA