  1. World
  2. Europe
Nov 12, 2025, 4:40 PM

5.3 earthquake strikes Cyprus

5.3 earthquake strikes Cyprus

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – The earthquake that hit Cyprus at 11.30am, registered 5.3 on the Richter scale, director of the geological survey department Christodoulos Hadjigeorgiou said on Wednesday.

An earthquake measuring approximately 5.7 on the Richter scale was felt across Cyprus. The tremor serves as a reminder of Cyprus’s location in an active seismic zone, where historical records show the island has been struck by powerful earthquakes throughout the centuries.

Cyprus has been shaken throughout the ages, evidenced by historical references and archaeological findings showing the island was struck by powerful earthquakes in the past, which in many cases destroyed its cities.

Historical data shows that 20 destructive earthquakes occurred between 26 BC and 1900 AD.

According to statistics from the Geological Survey Department, approximately every 153 years the Cyprus region is struck by an earthquake exceeding magnitude 7 on the Richter scale.

News ID 238684
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News