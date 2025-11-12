5.3 earthquake strikes Cyprus

An earthquake measuring approximately 5.7 on the Richter scale was felt across Cyprus. The tremor serves as a reminder of Cyprus’s location in an active seismic zone, where historical records show the island has been struck by powerful earthquakes throughout the centuries.

Cyprus has been shaken throughout the ages, evidenced by historical references and archaeological findings showing the island was struck by powerful earthquakes in the past, which in many cases destroyed its cities.

Historical data shows that 20 destructive earthquakes occurred between 26 BC and 1900 AD.

According to statistics from the Geological Survey Department, approximately every 153 years the Cyprus region is struck by an earthquake exceeding magnitude 7 on the Richter scale.