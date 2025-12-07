US tried and failed to topple Iran’s government twice: Envoy

In an interview with the UAE-based IMI Media Group, published by The National newspaper on Friday, Barrack said that since 1946, the United States has led about 93 coups or “regime change” attempts across the world, including two in Iran, none of which succeeded.

“For (Trump) then to be imputed with regime change, we had two regime changes in Iran already. Neither one worked. So I think wisely leave it to the region to solve,” said Barrack, who is also the US ambassador to Turkey.

The remarks came six months after the US joined Israel in bombing Iran in the very midst of indirect Tehran-Washington nuclear talks.

Israel launched an illegal aggression against Iran on June 13, killing at least 1,064 people and targeting civilian infrastructure.

More than a week later, the United States targeted three Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan— in a grave violation of international law.

On June 24, Iran managed to impose a halt to the criminal assault after conducting waves of successful retaliatory operations.

Barrack also claimed that US President Donald Trump and Foreign Secretary Marco Rubio “are not into regime change” and prefer “a regional solution” by the parties in the region.

He acknowledged that regional dialogue and non-interference by external powers provide a more sustainable path forward.

The US administration, he alleged, remains open to reaching an agreement with Tehran, provided that Iranian authorities demonstrate “seriousness” and commitment to engaging in constructive dialogue.

In an interview with Japan’s Kyodo News agency on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States has yet to demonstrate readiness for “real, serious negotiation.”

Talks could progress once the United States recognized Iran’s right to a peaceful nuclear energy program and lifted the unilateral sanctions it had imposed on the country, he noted.

MNA/PressTV