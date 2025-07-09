Sea of Oman water reaches Iran’s Isfahan

Mehdi Jamalinejad announced on Tuesday that the 800-kilometer pipeline network, which carries desalinated water from the Sea of Oman in southeastern Iran to industrial customers in Isfahan, is now complete.

Jamalinejad said storage tanks, pumping stations and other key facilities of the transfer project had all been installed, according to Press TV.

“This phase allows for the transfer of 70 million cubic meters (per year) of desalinated water to Isfahan,” he said without giving details on when the project will be officially inaugurated.

The governor said, however, that the water will be supplied to Isfahan Oil Refinery, one of the largest oil processing facilities in Iran, and other industries in north of the province of Isfahan before it is supplied to Mobarakeh Steel Company, the largest steel maker in the West Asia region which is located to the south of the province.

The two companies have provided funds for the large project, said Jamalinejad, adding that the support had allowed the project to finish in less than two years.

Isfahan is one of the most industrial regions in Iran. However, it has relied on water diversion projects from nearby provinces, negatively affecting agricultural activities in those areas and leading to growing dissatisfaction among farmers.

Isfahan’s iconic Zayanderud river has almost dried up as a result of the excessive use of water for industrial and agricultural purposes.

A second phase of the project to transfer water from the Sea of Oman to Isfahan would allow for the supply of 400 million cubic meters per year of desalinated water to industries in the region, according to Isfahan’s governor.

