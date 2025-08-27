88 dams are under construction in Iran: official

Speaking on a televised program marking Government Week, Pourmohammadi outlined the administration’s efforts to expand infrastructure in key sectors, including water, healthcare, education, transportation, and coastal development.

Referring to the challenges posed by climate change, reduced rainfall, and declining per capita water resources, he said that water management is more critical than economic imbalances.

“Water is an economic commodity, and considering its vital importance for the country’s future, extensive planning and measures have been undertaken to secure water supplies,” he said.

According to Pourmohammadi, the 88 dams under construction will regulate an estimated 7.5 billion cubic meters of water annually.

He also noted that 124 water supply projects are being implemented to provide drinking water to cities and villages along their routes, with a capacity of 6.5 billion cubic meters per year over the next 25 years and a budget allocation of 24 quadrillion rials.

He further announced the implementation of 118 healthcare projects across the country, adding 33,281 hospital beds.

Pourmohammadi emphasized that the government has prioritized health sector infrastructure as part of its broader development agenda.

