Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of attacking Kandahar

The spokesperson for the Afghan interim government claimed that Pakistan attacked Kandahar.

According to Al-Mayadeen, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Afghan interim government, alleged that Pakistan once again attacked Afghan territory.

He further stated that Afghan forces successfully repelled the Pakistani attacks on certain areas of Kandahar.

Reuters reported two days ago that Taliban and Pakistan held new peace talks in Saudi Arabia and agreed to maintain a ceasefire. This move is considered the latest effort to reduce tensions between the two neighbors in South Asia.

A senior official of the Afghan interim government said that the negotiations were initiated by Saudi Arabia and added that the Afghan side is open to further meetings in pursuit of a positive outcome.

Following deadly border clashes in October, a ceasefire has been in place in recent weeks after negotiations hosted by Qatar and Turkey, although the two sides have yet to reach a comprehensive peace agreement.

