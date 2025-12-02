Riyadh likely to host new round of Kabul-Islamabad talks

A Pakistani media outlet has reported that, following the failure of negotiations in Istanbul and the recent meeting between Afghan and Pakistani officials in Riyadh, a new round of talks may soon be held under Saudi mediation.

According to Mehr News Agency, the website The Diplomatic Insight published a report on the recent Afghanistan-Pakistan discussions in Saudi Arabia, stating that Sunday’s talks between Islamabad and Kabul in Riyadh concluded without any significant progress.

The Pakistani outlet added that this round of discussions—held informally and briefly at the initiative of Saudi officials—was aimed at easing tensions after the border clashes in October.

